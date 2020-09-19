BARMM records 67 new Covid-19 cases, 61 of them from Tawi-Tawi

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Midnanao (MOH-BARMM) reported today that 67 new novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases have been recorded in the region as of Friday.

And the town of Bongao in Tawi-Tawi had the highest single day record of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 61. In a bulletin Saturday, MOH-BARMM said with 67 new cases, the region now has a total of 895 confirmed patients.

“The Sept. 18 confirmed cases from Tawi-Tawi is 5 times higher than yesterday,” the MOH-BARMM said of the Tawi-Tawi case.

As of Sept. 17 Thursday, the island town had only 11 confirmed cases. To date, Tawi-Tawi has 70 patients. Of the 895 cases across BARMM, 163 are active and 699 of them have defeated the virus.

Four more patients have died on Friday, raising the death toll to 33 since March 18. Lanao del Sur and Marawi City remained on the number one spot with 455 patients and 23 fatalities, Maguindanao with 119 patients and two deaths, BasilaN and Lamitan with 110 patients and one death.

Sulu has 19 confirmed cases and three fatalities while Tawi-Tawi has 72 with four deaths.

Also in the list of confirmed cases were 120 local stranded individuals who were already in Basilan-Sulu-Tawi-Tawi after they have recovered while in isolation in Maguindanao.

Speaking for the BARMM inter-agency task force on Covid-19, Asnin Pendatun stressed that Lanao del Sur statistics on new cases have dramatically reduced after the province and the city of Marawi have been reverted back to modified enhanced community quarantine.

He reiterated that BARMM Chief Minister Murad Ebrahim was prepared to use all its available resources to help combat the disease and defeat the “unseen enemy.”

Minister Ebrahim has ordered the re-opening of the BARMM executive building where the regional govenrment’s main offices are located after it was locked down on Sept 2 to Sept. 15.

Among BARMM executive building workers who were swabbed, 35 turned out to be positive of the virus and are now isolated.