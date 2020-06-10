BARMM records 7 new COVID-19 positive

COTABATO CITY – Seven new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reported in the Bangsamoro region as of today, raising the number of virus carriers in the region to 38, officials said.

Dr. Saffrullah Dipatuan, minister of health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), told a news conference that the new cases are Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) who were sent back home to Lanao del Sur last June 6.

“The RT-PCR testing came out yesterday and 7 of them tested positive,” Dipatuan said in a press briefing here on Wednesday.

Dipatuan said the LSIs, who arrived at Laguindingan Airport in Cagayan de Oro City via chartered sweeper flight, were from Baguio, Rizal, Quezon City and San Juan.

Of the 38 COVID-19 cases in the region, eight have recovered, four died and 27 are active cases who are all admitted in isolation facilities in the region.

Lanao del Sur has the highest number of positive cases with 18, Maguindanao with 16, two each from Basilan and Sulu while Tawi-Tawi remained to be virus-free.

“All of our active cases are stable and are on strict quarantine and medication,” Dipatuan said.

Dipatuan appealed all local government exectuives to ensure LSIs are monitored and subjected to health protocols before they are allowed to finally return home and be with their loved ones.

“This is really a challenge to us, because some LSIs returning home are not properly coordinated and documented, particularly those who are travelling by land using their private vehicles,” Dipatuan said.

Dipatuan said LSIs and returning OFWs who were sent back through sweeper flights or vessels are closely monitored by MOH. “They were directly sent to isolation facilities, symptomatic or not,” Dipatuan said.

To ensure safety BARMM communities, Dipatuan appealed to the LSIs going back home to always cooperate with their LGUs and undergo necessary protocols. (Edwin O. Fernandez)