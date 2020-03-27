BARMM to release P155-M emergency assistance for LGUs fight vs. COVID-19

COTABATO City – Local government units in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) are set to receive a total of PHP155-M as part of augmentation quick response fund as the region goes full blast in the battle against pandemic COVID-19.

BARMM spokesperson Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, who is also the head of the Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILF), said that emergency fund is expected next week as the region battle against time and resources at the height of the implementation of enhanced community quarantines all over the country.

“The regional government acknowledges the importance of LGUs in the fight against COVID-19 so the chief minister ordered the delivery of assistance ASAP,” Sinarimbo said.

The allocation amount is P5-M per province in BARMM, P2-M each for three cities and P1-M every municipality.

The Bangsamoro region will cover also the 63 villages from Cotabato province which are now part of the region after they opted to join Bangsamoro region during the referendum.

The emergency fund is charged under BARMM’s contingency fund. Also today, the Office of Chief Minister initiated the opening salvo of community relief operations inside Cotabato City, distributing food packs and Personal Protection Equipment.

Abdullah “Dong” Cusain, the deputy executive secretary of BARMM, said a total of 2,045 household will benefit from Barangay Bagua 1.

But aside for food packs amounting to 10 kilos of rice, noodles and canned goods to fill the stomachs of the citizens during quarantine period, they had also included hygiene kits like sanitary napkins for women and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the frontline barangay volunteers manning the entry and exit of lockdowns areas.

Two thermal scanners were donated for Bagua 1 and these include masks, gloves, hazmats and disinfectants.

“These forehead thermometers or thermal scanners we hope will help our ground front liners as people come and go, in and out in their villages, we really hope it will be a big help to them,” Cusain said.

Also today, employees of Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILF) and Rapid Emergency Action Response on Disaster Incidents (READi) received food packs as they too are taking their part in the brunt of this crisis according to Minister Sinarimbo.

“While we are helping our constituents, we are also helping our employees who are working hard at the frontline dealing the emergencies and the pressures in the delivery of services of this crisis”, Sinarimbo stressed.