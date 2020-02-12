BARMM to release separation pay of "phased out" employees
COTABATO CITY - Abdullah Cusain, Bangsamoro Government assistant executive secretary, announced on Tuesday, February 11, that the 2nd batch of the phased-out employees of the defunct ARMM shall receive their separation incentives this month.
Among those employees, according to Cusain, are from the ARMM’s Office of the Regional Governor (ORG), Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).
He said the fund was downloaded by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on the first week of February.
“Karamihan sa 2nd batch ay nakuha na nila (ang separation pay) noong December,” Cusain said.
The ARMM employees have undergone phasing out starting November 2019. They were divided into three batches. The first batch has already received their separation pay on December 2019.
Cusain said the DBM also committed to grant the separation pay of the 3rd batch this month. “We are optimistic that the DBM would be able to live up to its commitment.”
Furthermore, Cusain said DBM Acting Secretary Wendel E. Avisado will visit the Bangsamoro Government in Cotabato City on Thursday, February 13.
“I’m sure na magiging part ng agenda yung mga usapin na ito regrading sa separation pay and other benefits ng mga empleyado,” he said. (Bureau of Public Information)
