BARMM remains under General Community Quarantine according to National IATF

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) remains under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) as per National Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19 Resolution No. 35-A.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced on Thursday, May 14, in a press briefer that regions which are classified as low-risk areas, including BARMM, will be placed under GCQ beginning May 16.

This is after the members of National IATF made deliberations and ammended Resolution No. 35, which was released last May 11, thereby revoking the supposed lifting of community quarantine in the low-risk areas.

“Sa ngayon po, lahat po ng parte ng Pilipinas ay nasa ilalim ng General Community Quarantine, maliban po sa Metro Manila, sa probinsya ng Laguna at sa siyudad ng Cebu na mapapasailalim sa Modified ECQ,” Roque said.

The retaining of GCQ was also confirmed by BARMM Cabinet Secretary and Interagency Task Force Spokesperson Mohd Asnin Pendatun earlier today, May 15. He further said that the Bangsamoro Government will be releasing new guidelines within the next few days.

Since BARMM remains under GCQ, Pendatun also said that congregational prayers and other forms of religious gatherings in the region are still temporarily suspended and advised the public to wait for further announcements from the Regional Darul Ifta’.

The Bangsamoro Government continuously reminds its constituents to persistently observe public health measures, including practice of physical distancing and proper hygiene. (Bureau of Public Information)