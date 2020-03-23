BARMM set to give aid to residents affected by COVID-19 crisis

COTABATO CITY - “The Bangsamoro Government is set to distribute relief assistance to the residents of Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM),” said BARMM Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on COVID-19 Spokesperson Mohammad Asnin Pendatun on Monday, March 23, during a press briefing held in Cotabato City.

Pendatun said the relief assistance, which will be distributed this week in Cotabato City through the BARMM’s IATF, are food packs containing 25 kilos of rice, 10 pieces of noodles, 7 pieces of corned beef, 7 canned tuna, 2 cans of sardines, and 3-in-1 coffee.

“The Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD-BARMM) has downloaded initial funds to all the provinces para doon na sa kani-kanilang probinsya bumili ng goods considering the situation na naka-community quarantine tayo,” Pendatun said.

Pendatun said a total of P7,293,334 worth of initial fund was downloaded to the provinces, through the MSSD-BARMM, purposely to give relief assistance to the communities in BARMM affected by the negative economic impact of the COVID-19.

“This is only initial. We will make sure na makakatanggap ng tulong ang mga constituents natin lalong lalo na yung mga nangangailangan,” Pendatun said.

The Office of the Chief Minister (OCM) is also preparing for the financial assistance for all employees in the BARMM based on the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) Labor Advisory No. 12, s. 2020, indicating that all workers nationwide, regardless of status are entitled to a cash aid amounting to 5,000 pesos.

“Our plan is, on top of the 5,000 pesos cash aid, may ibibigay din tayong relief packs for all the employees,” Pendatun added.

Meanwhile, BARMM’s Ministry of Health Dr. Saffrullah Dipatuan said the MOH-BARMM will also download a total of P2 million to each Rural Health Units (RHUs) in the region to ensure the sufficiency of medical supplies and equipment.

“Hindi pwedeng mawalan ng supplies tulad ng mga gamot ang mga RHUs natin. We will download the additional fund as soon as possible,” Dipatuan said.

Dipatuan also reiterated that all medical expenses of all COVID-19 patients in the BARMM will be covered by Bangsamoro Government’s ‘Ayudang Medikal mula sa Bangsamoro’ Program or AMBAG in all its accredited and partner hospitals in the entire Bangsamoro region. (Bureau of Public Information)