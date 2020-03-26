BARMM turns over medical supplies and equipment to CRMC

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Government’s Inter-Agency Task Force (BARMM-IATF) on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) has officially turned over the first set of medical supplies and equipment to Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (CRMC) on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Cotabato City.

BARMM-IATF Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Asnin Pendatun, who led the turnover, said these are just the initial support of the Bangsamoro Government for the identified referral hospitals for COVID-19 patients in the region.

“We are prioritizing hospitals identified by the Ministry of Health (MOH-BARMM) as referral hospitals for COVID-19 patients,” Pendatun said.

The turnover of medical supplies to CRMC include a set of misting tent used for disinfecting patients and health workers, disposable and reusable Hazmats or Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), surgical and n95 masks, examination and surgical gloves, face shields, alcohol and other disinfectants.

CRMC Chief of Hospital Dr. Helen Yambao said the medical supplies and equipment are big help for them since they already are running out of supplies, especially PPEs for doctors and nurses attending to COVID-19 PUIs in the hospital.

“Isang hulog ng langit itong tulong mula sa BARMM dahil our supplies are already dwindling, wala kaming mabilhan, may supplies from Davao kaya lang nasa customs pa hanggang ngayon,” Yambao said.

“Yung misting tent, wala tayong ganyan dito ngayon, kaya malaking bagay kasi ma-didisinfect lahat ng dadaan diyan bago papasok ng hospital,” Yambao added.

Meanwhile, more medical supplies and equipment are expected to arrive at the Bangsamoro Government Center this week.

It will be distributed to other priority referral hospitals in the BARMM, including the Maguindanao Provincial Hospital, Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Lanao del Sur, Basilan General Hospital, Sulu Provincial Hospital, and the Datu Halun Sakilan Memorial Hospital in Tawi-Tawi. (Bureau of Public Information)