Basilan execs have common anti-COVID-19 efforts  

COTABATO CITY --- Officials launched Monday Task Force NCov covering Lamitan City to enforce measures preventing the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in its constituent-barangays.

Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman and Lamitan City Mayor Rose Furigay have agreed to cooperate in overseeing the operation of the task force.

Their consensus to jointly enforce stringent measures against the COVID-19 was reached during a meeting Monday in Lamitan City, the capital of the island province of Basilan that also has 11 towns whose mayors have all assured Salliman to help push the provincial government’s anti-coronavirus initiatives forward.

Salliman said he will support the operation of the Task Force NCov that the Lamitan City local government created to oversee its city-wide anti-COVID-19 campaign.

Furigay, now in her third term as mayor, said in a statement Tuesday that the task force shall disseminate information on how Lamitan City residents can protect themselves from COVID-19.

Salliman said public cooperation is so important in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Basilan.

He said his office has also been monitoring tightly the influx of outsiders via the seaports in Basilan’s two adjoining cities, Lamitan and Isabela.

“These measures are in place and the local government units in the province are cooperating towards that goal,” Salliman said.

Salliman said the seaports in Lamitan and Isabela are now being monitored closely by the provincial government.