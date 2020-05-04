Basilan gov’t to distribute more relief supplies this week

BASILAN --- The provincial government of Basilan procured last weekend 10,000 more bags of rice for constituents displaced by its coronavirus containment effort.

Besides rice, the office of Gov. Jim Salliman also purchased 1,000 more cases of canned sardines to augment the relief supplies it distributed in a series of outreach missions in the province early on.

In a statement Sunday, Salliman’s office said the provincial government will continue to focus on alleviating the condition of constituents displaced by the province-wide COVID-19 health emergency.

“We will do our best to help ease their situation by all allowable means, within the capability of our provincial government,” Salliman said.

Thousands of Basilan residents have earlier benefited from relief missions extended by the provincial government.

The province covers 11 towns and two cities, Isabela and Lamitan.