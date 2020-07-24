Basilan upland irrigation project continue amid pandemic

BASILAN --- There is an irrigation project in Barangay Tumahubong in Sumisip, Basilan unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic that has stymied the government’s infrastructure thrusts in many parts of the country

The multi-million irrigation project is a flagship peace and development initiative of the office of Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman and the local government unit of Sumisip, the largest town in the island province.

The coronavirus lockdown from March to April and the continuing quarantine restrictions since have not stalled the construction of the facility.

The facility shall tap water from an upland river in Barangay Tumahubong to irrigate arable lands downstream, something residents have been wishing for to boost productivity and improve the local economy.

Sumisip, where the Abu Sayyaf once operated with impunity, is now a peaceful town, secured by the municipal police and the Army’s 64th Infantry Battalion that are both helping push the local infrastructure projects of Gov. Salliman forward.