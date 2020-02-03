Big fire hit seaside dwelling enclaves in Jolo
COTABATO CITY --- Hundreds of houses got razed by fire that hit seaside dwelling enclaves in Barangay Tulay in Jolo town in Sulu on Monday morning.
Reports reaching the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in nearby Parang town in Maguindanao province said the fire in Jolo started at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Jolo is the capital town of the island Sulu province.
The fire immediately spread through Jolo’s old historic Chinese pier and Alat areas, both congested with stilt houses on coastlines made of light materials.
The areas hit by fire are not too distant from the large, iconic Masjid Tulay mosque in Barangay Tulay.
Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim said they will help the Sulu provincial disaster risk reduction and management council attend to the needs of the fire victims through the regional government’s emergency response contingent under the local government ministry.
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Feb. 3, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. ISA SA MGA SUSPEK sa pananambang, patay matapos habulin at banggain ng...
Assassination target kills gun-for-hire in bungled ambush
COTABATO CITY --- A gunman was killed by a businessman he and his accomplices were to kill Sunday in Pikit, North Cotabato.
Jade Tayuan...
Big fire hit seaside dwelling enclaves in Jolo
COTABATO CITY --- Hundreds of houses got razed by fire that hit seaside dwelling enclaves in Barangay Tulay in Jolo town in Sulu on Monday morning...
Efforts to stop ASF spread seen to succeed in Davao Occidental
DAVAO CITY - The government's effort to contain the spread of the African Swine Fever (ASF) which was reported in the remote coastal town of Don...
3 NPAs killed in clash with 37th IB personnel
COTABATO CITY --- Soldiers shot dead three members of the New People’s Army in a brief encounter Sunday in Senator Ninoy Aquino town in Sultan...