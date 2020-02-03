Big fire hit seaside dwelling enclaves in Jolo

COTABATO CITY --- Hundreds of houses got razed by fire that hit seaside dwelling enclaves in Barangay Tulay in Jolo town in Sulu on Monday morning.

Reports reaching the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in nearby Parang town in Maguindanao province said the fire in Jolo started at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Jolo is the capital town of the island Sulu province.

The fire immediately spread through Jolo’s old historic Chinese pier and Alat areas, both congested with stilt houses on coastlines made of light materials.

The areas hit by fire are not too distant from the large, iconic Masjid Tulay mosque in Barangay Tulay.

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim said they will help the Sulu provincial disaster risk reduction and management council attend to the needs of the fire victims through the regional government’s emergency response contingent under the local government ministry.