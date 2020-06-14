  Sunday Jun, 14 2020 08:45:02 PM

`Bigtime' shabu trafficker in Lanao del Sur arrested

Local News • 18:45 PM Sun Jun 14, 2020
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- The police seized shabu, an assault rifle, a grenade launcher and fragmentation grenades from a drug dealer arrested Saturday in Bubong town in Lanao del Sur.

The suspect, Samsoding Ali Macasasa, 34, ranks second in the list of the top ten most wanted drug traffickers in Lanao del Sur.

Col. Madzgani Mukaram, director of the Lanao del Sur provincial police, said Sunday Macasasa yielded peacefully when a joint police-Army team knocked on his house in Barangay Matampay-Dimarao in Bubong to search for hidden weapons and shabu.

Mukaram said the search operation was covered by a warrant issued by Judge Alberto Quinto of the Regional Trial Court Branch 11 in Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

Police personnel and members of the Army’s 103rd Brigade and the Armor Division’s 8th Cavalry Company found an M16 assault rifle, a grenade launcher, and two fragmentation grenades in the house of Macasasa.

Macasasa is also among the top ten high-value targets in Lanao del Sur of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Mukaram said the raiding team also recovered in the house of Macasasa 35 grams of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) that investigators are to use as evidence in prosecuting him for violation of the Republic Act 9165, or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.  

Mukaram said they will also file separate cases against Macasasa for illegal possession of firearms and explosives. 

