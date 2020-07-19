Bishop Inzon installed as Jolo bishop in the renovated cathedral

COTABATO CITY - Filipino Bishop Charlie Inzon of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate was officially installed as the new vicar of the Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo in Sulu during a special mass coinciding with the feast of our Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Thursday.

His installation has been rescheduled due to health protocols being observed across the country.

“What’s important is the holding of installation rituals including the ritual of acceptance and the ritual of reception of the new bishop in order for him to start his new mission,” Bishop Inzon said prior to his installation as the new vicar of Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo at the renovated cathedral bombed in January 2019.

The 54-year-old bishop was installed by retired Cotabato Archbisho Orlando Cardinal Quevedo and Archbishop Angelito Lampon, former Jolo bishop now archbishop of Cotabato.

“I rejoice in the mercy of God and trust in his assurance of strength and consolation as I take up this ministry of service in the Church in the Vicariate of Jolo,” he said during his message after he was installed in the presence of co-Oblates and parishioners of Jolo.

Bishop Inzon succeeded archbishop Lampon, who was transferred to Cotabato archdiocese in 2018.

It was in July 16 last year that the Jolo cathedral was re-opened after the January 2019 suicide bombing.

Bishop Inzon, who was the OMI provincial superior until Pope Francis named him to lead the Jolo vicariate, was ordained bishop in a subdued celebration at the Cotabato Cathedral on May 21 with only 10 people in attendance.

Archbishop Lampon served as Inzon’s principal consecrator and accompanied by Cardinal Quevedo and Kidapawan Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo in the May 21 ordination that fell also on a special day for the Oblates, May 21 being the feast day of St. Eugene de Mazenod, founder of the Oblate of Mary Immaculate religious order.

Bishop Inzon was born in Putiao, Sorsogon on Nov. 24, 1965. He joined the Oblates in 1982. He was ordained a priest on April 24, 1993, in Caloocan City.

After his ordination, Inzon was immediately sent to Sulu when he served as chaplain of Notre of Jolo College in Jolo. He then led the OMI mission station in Batu-Batu, Tawi-Tawi.

Inzon was briefly back in Caloocan as assistant parish priest in Bagong Barrio, then vicar of the Midsayap parish in Cotabato province before serving as director of the OMI college seminary in Quezon City from 2000 to 2007.

He was back in Jolo in 2007, serving in various capacities in the Note Dame College of Jolo. By 2014, Inzon transferred to Cotabato City to serve as president of the Notre Dame University.

In 2018, he was named OMI provincial superior. (Edwin O. Fernandez)