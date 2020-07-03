Black-winged endangered bird rescued in North Cotabato

RESCUED BLACK-WINGED KITE. The Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of Matalam secured the safety of a juvenile Black-winged kite (Elanus caeruleus) after it was rescued recently by a concerned citizen in Kabacan town, Cotabato Province.

CENR Officer Calil A. Bantuas said that the species was saved by Kenneth Balbin on June 26 in Barangay Malamote after it was attacked by a group of crows in a rice field near their house.

According to the report, Royette Posadas, a resident of the said barangay, posted the incident to the social media.

DENR officials in the area immediately went to the area to secure the safety of wild bird.

CENRO Matalam Conservation and Development Section Chief, Forester Rosalie P. Gasmin and Ecosystem Management Specialist Rosie Camiguing assured that the bird showed no signs of any injuries.

The wild bird, which is categorized globally as a species of “Least Concern” by International Union for Conservation of Nature, is currently under the custody of the office until it is fit to release back to its natural habitat.