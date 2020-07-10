Blast rocks near Maguindanao police provincial office in Shariff Aguak town tonight

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao - Blast rocked near the town police station here at 8:30 tonight.

Anwar Kuit Emblawa, secretary to Mayor Marop Ampatuan and designated spokesman and town Information Officer, confirmed to www.ndbcnews.com.ph the explosion.

"Mayor Marop Ampatuan condemned the bomb attackers and vowed to assist the victims," Emblawa said, said of the blast that occured near the police provincial office in Camp Datu Akilan Ampatuan, Datu Hofer town.

Three persons were reportedly hurt but town cop chief Police Major Erwin Tabora is yet to confirm the wounded victims.

Journalist Ferdinandh Cabrera repoted that two persons were killed in the blast. One is a police officer and another a driver.

Police Col. Arnold Santiago said the explosion happened in a dark road area, around 300 meters before policemen could reach provincial police headquarters.

He blamed the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) as the culprits in the explosion.

He identified the attcker as a teenager sniper and trained bomber who is a nephew of Kumander Bungos of the BIFF terror group.

Four other persons were reportedly hurt.

Among those on board the car hit is the chief of police of Shariff Aguak town, Police Major Erwin Tabora. The explosion site was also the same area where a bomb exploded and hit a police car in 2017 that killed police personnel.

Investigation is ongoing.