  Saturday Aug, 29 2020 03:41:50 PM

BREAKING: At least 8 die in Kabacan, North Cotabato ambush, DXND reports say

Breaking News • 13:45 PM Sat Aug 29, 2020
82
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
Members of Kabacan police cordoned off the site where seven or eight men were lying dead following an ambush. (Photos by Antolin Bello)

KABACAN, North Cotabato - At least eight persons were killed in what appeared to be an ambush along the municipal road leading to Barangay Aringgay here at past 12 noon.

The victims were believed to be on board a convoy of passenger motorcycles traveling along a road near the University of Southern Mindanao (USM) campus.

Reports are scketchy. Some say it was an ambush others say it was an encounter betwen police and gunmen.

Police scene of the crime operatives are still conducting post crime investigation as of posting.

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BREAKING: At least 8 die in Kabacan, North Cotabato ambush, DXND reports say

KABACAN, North Cotabato - At least eight persons were killed in what appeared to be an ambush along the municipal road leading to Barangay...

BARMM records 27 new COVID-19 cases

COTABATO CITY  – The Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has 27 new novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive patients as of Friday...

BARMM records 27 new COVID-19 cases

COTABATO CITY  – The Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has 27 new novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive patients as of Friday...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Aug. 28, 2020)

HEADLINES: 1.  BUNTIS na locally stranded individual sa Kidapawan, nagpositibo sa COVID-19 2.  TOTAL COVID-19 positive sa...

COVID WATCH: Region 12 has 9 new cases, including 12-year old boy in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - A slight increase in new cases of COVID-19 in Region 12 was noticed by the Department of Health as it recorded nine new confirmed...