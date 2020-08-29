BREAKING: At least 8 die in Kabacan, North Cotabato ambush, DXND reports say

KABACAN, North Cotabato - At least eight persons were killed in what appeared to be an ambush along the municipal road leading to Barangay Aringgay here at past 12 noon.

The victims were believed to be on board a convoy of passenger motorcycles traveling along a road near the University of Southern Mindanao (USM) campus.

Reports are scketchy. Some say it was an ambush others say it was an encounter betwen police and gunmen.

Police scene of the crime operatives are still conducting post crime investigation as of posting.