BTA calls law enforcers to fast track Kabacan massacre probe

CCOTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) is urging the Philippine National Police (PNP), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to fast track the investigation regarding the massacre of nine (9) civilians in Kabacan, Cotabato Province via a resolution approved on Thursday, September 17.

The Proposed Resolution No. 302 strongly condemns the massacre of nine (9) civilians in Kabacan, Cotabato Province, that occurred on August 29, 2020 around noon time near the University of Southern Mindanao (USM).

“The BTA needs to have a stand regarding the massacre in Kabacan,” Member of Parliament (MP) Atty. Paisalin Tago, the principal author of the resolution, said.

The said resolution also respectfully urges the PNP, NBI, and CHR to fast track the investigation as well as bring the perpetrators to justice, as proposed by MP Jose Lorena.

MP Deputy Speaker Hatimil Hassan, Atty. Nabil Tan, Alim Ali, Eduardo Guerra, Mohammad Yacob, Dr. Safrullah Dipatuan, Atty. Jose Lorena, Abraham Burahan, Abdullah Hashim, Dr. Marjanie Macasalong, Alim Shiek, Suharto Ambolodto, and Atty. Ubaida Pacasem co-authored the said resolution.

Atty. Maisara Damdamun-Latiph, Princess Maleiha Candao, Sittie Shahara Mastura, Diamila Ramos, Nabila Pangandaman, Ali Salik, Amilbahar Mawallil, Rasol Mitmug, Dr. Susana Anayatin, Alim Mujahid, Abduladzis Esmael, Eddie Alih, Atty. Lanang Ali Jr., Ziaur Alonto-Adiong, Mohagher Iqbal, and Atty. Omar Yasser Sema, are also co-authors of the Proposed Resolution.

“Because of its necessity, we have to approve this. It reflects our dignity, our culture, and us as human beings and Bangsamoro people,” Tago stated.

The Bangsamoro Government has released a statement regarding the said massacre on August 30, 2020.

“These senseless violent acts have no place in a progressive society, especially at a time when people are in grip of a global pandemic. We want justice,” the statement affirmed.

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim also assigned public order and safety minister MP Hussein Munoz to lead the investigation.

Fifty-four (54) MPs attended the session via online teleconferencing. Meanwhile, only 15 individuals are allowed inside its Executive Lounge during the session. This included Majority Floor Leader Atty. Lanang Ali Jr., the Speaker of the Day MP Atty. Omar Yasser Sema, and BTA Secretary General Prof. Raby Angkal and their respective staff.