  Friday Sep, 18 2020 12:30:00 AM

BTA calls law enforcers to fast track Kabacan massacre probe

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 21:45 PM Thu Sep 17, 2020
17
By: 
BPI-BARMM

CCOTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) is urging the Philippine National Police (PNP), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to fast track the investigation regarding the massacre of nine (9) civilians in Kabacan, Cotabato Province via a resolution approved on Thursday, September 17.

The Proposed Resolution No. 302 strongly condemns the massacre of nine (9) civilians in Kabacan, Cotabato Province, that occurred on August 29, 2020 around noon time near the University of Southern Mindanao (USM).

“The BTA needs to have a stand regarding the massacre in Kabacan,” Member of Parliament (MP) Atty. Paisalin Tago, the principal author of the resolution, said.

The said resolution also respectfully urges the PNP, NBI, and CHR to fast track the investigation as well as bring the perpetrators to justice, as proposed by MP Jose Lorena.

MP Deputy Speaker Hatimil Hassan, Atty. Nabil Tan, Alim Ali, Eduardo Guerra, Mohammad Yacob, Dr. Safrullah Dipatuan, Atty. Jose Lorena, Abraham Burahan, Abdullah Hashim, Dr. Marjanie Macasalong, Alim Shiek, Suharto Ambolodto, and Atty. Ubaida Pacasem co-authored the said resolution.

Atty. Maisara Damdamun-Latiph, Princess Maleiha Candao, Sittie Shahara Mastura, Diamila Ramos, Nabila Pangandaman, Ali Salik, Amilbahar Mawallil, Rasol Mitmug, Dr. Susana Anayatin, Alim Mujahid, Abduladzis Esmael, Eddie Alih, Atty. Lanang Ali Jr., Ziaur Alonto-Adiong, Mohagher Iqbal, and Atty. Omar Yasser Sema, are also co-authors of the Proposed Resolution.

“Because of its necessity, we have to approve this. It reflects our dignity, our culture, and us as human beings and Bangsamoro people,” Tago stated.

The Bangsamoro Government has released a statement regarding the said massacre on August 30, 2020.

“These senseless violent acts have no place in a progressive society, especially at a time when people are in grip of a global pandemic. We want justice,” the statement affirmed.

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim also assigned public order and safety minister MP Hussein Munoz to lead the investigation.

Fifty-four (54) MPs attended the session via online teleconferencing. Meanwhile, only 15 individuals are allowed inside its Executive Lounge during the session. This included Majority Floor Leader Atty. Lanang Ali Jr., the Speaker of the Day MP Atty. Omar Yasser Sema, and BTA Secretary General Prof. Raby Angkal and their respective staff. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

DENR-12 joins Sept 18 World Bamboo Day

The DENR-12 will be joining the Forest Management Bureau (FMB) and the world in the celebration of the World Bamboo Day on September 18, 2020, with a...

Philippine Serpent Eagle released back to the wild in North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY - A juvenile Philippine Serpent Eagle (Spilornis holospilus) which was recently rescued in Magpet, Cotabato Province finally returned...

BTA calls law enforcers to fast track Kabacan massacre probe

CCOTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) is urging the Philippine National Police (PNP), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI),...

BTA approves creation of Bangsamoro Sports Commission

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) approved the creation of the Bangsamoro Sports Commission (BSC) Thursday, September 17, at...

Town councilor, cohorts arrested in Marawi shabu entrapment operation

LANAO DEL SUR --- Anti-narcotics agents seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from a municipal councilor and three cohorts who fell in an entrapment...