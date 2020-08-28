BTA condemns Jolo bombings; urges Bangsamoro Government to provide aid

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) approved Thursday, August 27, a resolution condemning the twin bombings last August 24 in heavily populated areas of downtown Jolo, Sulu.

Member of Parliament (MP) Amir Mawallil said during the 42nd session of the BTA’s 2nd Regular Session that the resolution (Proposed Resolution No. 289) also urges the Government of the Day to provide immediate cash assistance to the families of the bombing victims which accounted for 14 fatalities and injured at least 78 individuals, including government troops.

“An initial news report said that the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) will respond to those displaced, the victims, and the survivors of the recent bombing,” Mawallil said.

“Some of those who were affected and those who survived have the problem of how they’re going back to their livelihood, since some of them are selling on the streets when the incident happened,” he added.

The said resolution was authored by MPs Hatimil Hassan, Amir Mawallil, Eddie Alih, Abraham Burahan, Don Mustapha Loong, Atty. Jose Lorena, Al-Syed Sali, Atty. Laisa Alamia, Atty. Nabil Tan, Adzfar Usman, Atty. Suharto Ambolodto, Engr. Baintan Ampatuan, Rasul Ismael, and Atty. Rasol Mitmug Jr.

“The entire parliament is one with this resolution condemning the twin bombing in downtown Jolo, Sulu,” MP Ziaur-Rahman Adiong stated, who was the Speaker of the Day during the said session.

Meanwhile, a resolution “expressing profound sympathy” to the late Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) Undersecretary Dimasangcay Alangadi Pundato (Proposed Resolution No. 286) was approved during the said session.

The parliament also covered three committee reports, including the creation of the Bangsamoro Sports Commission (Committee Substitute Bill No. 52), an act institutionalizing policy for Bangsamoro overseas employment (Parliament Bill No. 36), and the special committee report on Marawi. (Bureau of Public Information)