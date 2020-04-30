BTA minority bloc raises funds, aids COVID-19 affected families

COTABATO CITY - Members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) minority bloc has raised close to 1 million pesos to fund their own relief operations benefitting poor families gravely affected by the CoVid-19 pandemic in the Bangsamoro region.

BTA Minority Floor Leader Laisa Alamia along with minority bloc members Don Loong, Baintan Ampatuan, Rasol Mitmug Jr, Suharto Teng Ambolodto, Rasul Ismael, and Amir Mawallil donated their two-months’ worth of salaries to mobilize their relief operations that has already favored more than 2,000 households – Muslims and Christians alike to date.

According to Alamia, the relief operations, which began on March 26, 2020 was their way of extending help to individuals whose capacity to earn were disrupted due to work stoppage and or the implementation of enhanced community quarantine.

“We have seen and felt how CCOVID-19 has impacted the lives of many Bangsamoro families. Many have lost their jobs and the opportunity to earn a living to support their love ones. As members of the BTA minority bloc, we wanted the people to know that we are here to help, we wanted to be felt, that being a member of the parliament is more than a title,” said Alamia.

Aside from relief packs consisting of rice, canned goods, noodles, and fresh vegetables, the minority bloc also extended cash assistance to dozens of Bangsamoro daily wage-earners; stranded students of Mindanao State University; and residents of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao stranded in different parts of the country.

Other recipients of their relief assistance include residents of selected barangays; patients and hospital staffs in Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat; Muslim communities and Madaris teachers in Zamboanga City; communities residing along the port areas of Tawi-Tawi; and villagers in the towns of Malabang in Lanao del Sur and Akbar in Basilan.

The minority bloc has also started procuring 700 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) and thousands of masks intended for medical workers across the Bangsamoro region. They are also planning to purchase decontamination tents to ensure the safety of health teams and frontliners.

“We are engaged in a war that none of us ever saw coming. This epidemic doesn’t favor any religion or show bias to any ethnicity. It doesn’t prefer any social class or recognize anyone of authority. It attacks indiscriminately, leaving sickness and death in its wake. This why the spirit of unity and Bayanihan is very much called for, we must act as one during these trying and probably most dangerous of times,” Alamia said.

Currently, the group is bent on pooling resources and other means to sustain their support projects before the BTA resumes its regular sessions in June.