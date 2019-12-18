BTA-MP Candao urges all colleagues to support bill creating Bangsamoro Women Commission

COTABATO CITY – A Member of Parliament (MP) of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has pushed for the passage of a law creating the Bangsamoro Women Commission (BWC) for BARMM to ensure that women’s rights, interests and voices are put forward across the region.

MP Bai Maleiha B. Candao has expressed her full support to proposed BTA Cabinet Bill No. 34 or "An Act Creating the Bangsamoro Women Commission, providing for its powers, functions and compositions and appropriating funds thereof."

During the recent BTA special session at the Shariff Kabunsuan Center, MP Candao called on all lady legislators, including all women inside the plenary hall to support MP Karon’s bill.

She said prior to Islamization there was massive infanticide campaign against female babies because at the time many believed they were unlucky during pre-Islamic Arabia.

MP Candao said when Prophet Mohammad (pbuh) became Islamic leader, he prioritized the protection of all women, putting them in equal footing with men or women empowerment.

She recalled that many Islamic countries have fought hard to put forward women’s rights like Pakistan with its leaders pushing for criminalization of rape and in Yemen, the solution to child marriage issue.

“Women in BARMM, we are lucky because we are making laws that promotes women’s rights and women issues to empower them,” MP Candao said.

Aside from MP Candao, Karon’s bill have the backing of BTA Members of Parliament Atty. Anna Tarhata S. Basman, Atty. Maisara Dandamun-Latiph, Dr. Susana S. Anayatin, Bai Sittie Shahara I. Mastura, Diamila D. Ramos, Nabila Margarita P. Pangandaman, Khadafey F. Mangudadatu, Edrieza Nasser H. Rimbang and many others.

“I am glad that the proposed legislation also earned the necessary support from our honorable male parliament members,” MP Candao said. The bill was approved without interpellation on second reading.

The Bangsamoro Women Commission will be the primary policy making and coordinating body of the BARMM.

With the support the bill is getting, MP Candao believed it will have smooth sailing in the plenary and will eventually become a law.