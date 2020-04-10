BTA Parliament extends aid to constituents

COTABATO CITY —- The Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament takes cohesive approach in giving aid to areas of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) affected by the ongoing implementation of community quarantine brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the 80-seat BARMM parliament have spearheaded their respective dispersals of relief foods and basic medical supplies to their constituents affected by provincial lockdowns.

Through the “Serbisyong Bangsamoro” program, residents of Boliao in Cotabato City and select barangays of Datu Odin Sinsuat received their food packs last April 02, 2020. This effort was initiated by Members of the Parliament (MP), Education Minister Mohagher M. Iqbal and MOH Deputy Minister Dr. Zul Qarneyn M. Abas. A day after, they also delivered food packs to poor families of the Bangsamoro Communication Network or BCN – Cotabato City chapter.

“It has been weeks since the Government of the Philippines (GPH), the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Government, and our respective local government units (LGUs) impelled critical measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19. The urgency of the situation has obliged us to make adjustments in our daily lives, such as the closing of businesses, observance of physical distancing, postponement of social gatherings, including commemorations and activities related to the peace process and the imposition of checkpoints, curfews and community quarantines,” Iqbal said in a statement.

Iqbal said the threat of COVID-19 has also affected vital peacebuilding efforts in conflict-affected areas, including those assisted by our longtime partners and friends in the Bangsamoro peace process.

“Despite the challenges and limitations brought by COVID-19, we assure you that we will work together in slowing the spread and flatten the curve of this pandemic,” Iqbal stressed.

In a separate interview, MP Maisara Dandamun-Latiph said her volunteers have so far delivered 1,770 food packs and 1,060 hygiene kits to families and individuals within and outside BARMM.

Another lady Member of the Parliament Sittie Shahara “Dimple” Mastura distributed a whopping 19, 000 dressed chickens to her constituents in the municipality of Sultan Kudarat.

This effort of the lady MP is in partnership with her husband, Mayor Datu Shameem B. Mastura. The couple also provides local residents with a daily supply of fresh vegetables.

“These fresh vegetables coming from our very own farmers in Sultan Kudarat are repacked for distribution to our constituents. We responded by urging the people to eat healthier especially during these times. Good thing, our farmers are also happy because even in this time of crisis they are still earning,” Mastura said.

As an act of care for the safety and protection of our front liners, the Office of MP Diamla Ramos conducted last April 02 the distribution of face shields to brave front liners such as health workers, BPATs, police, police mobile and army of Poblacion 6, Poblacion 7, Mother Barangay Poblacion, RH 1, RH 6, RH 7 and RH 10 in Cotabato City.

On April 05, face shields were distributed to front liners from 1st Maguindanao Provincial Mobile Force Company (MPMFC) in Datu Odin Sinsuat (DOS) and Barangay RH 8 of Cotabato City. Ramos also served the health workers with close to 500 packed lunches at the start of her dispersal.

Furthermore, MP Khadafeh Mangudadatu also gave lunch packs to front liners in Cotabato City and food packs to Pandag and other select towns in Maguindanao. The Member of the Parliament also distributed 200 facial masks, 50 PPE suits and 48 Alcohol donated by Sen. Christopher Bong Go.

Last March 31, the Office of MP Haron M. Abas extended food packs to some Barangay LGUs in Cotabato City and to the Special Forces Company Headquarters that were distributed to front liners manning the entry and exit points of the city.

“To our brave front liners, Shukran for your efforts and sacrifices in fighting COVID-19 and saving humanity. May Almighty Allah bless you with multi-fold and may He keep you and your families away from harm,” said Abas.

Parliament Members Atty. Rasol Mitmug, Jr. and Atty. Suharto Ambolodto extended a helping hand and donated a handsome amount of money to aid the ongoing relief operations of Brgy. Bacayawan in Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

Earlier, it was learned that MPs from Lanao areas have contributed financially to provide the basic needs of vulnerable individuals in the province.

MP Hamid Barra gave 10 kilos of rice and 1,000 cash to select residents of Marawi City. MP Musa Diamla gave relief packs while MP Mohammad Bato spearheaded the distribution of medical supplies to select barangays of Lanao del Sur.

In addition, the Office of MP Abdullah “Commander Bravo” Macapaar distributed 10 kilos of rice plus five hundred pesos in cash to at least one hundred (100) families of Marawi City. During the distribution, they were assisted by the Office of MP Said Sheik.

On the other hand, the Office of MP Marjanie Macasalong delivered last April 06 relief goods to the most vulnerable sectors of Taraka, Lanao del Sur. Each family received 10 kilos of rice plus 500 pesos.

Last March 27, the Bangsamoro- Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi) together with the Office of Deputy Chief Minister Aleem Ali B. Solaiman and Office of MP Macasalong turned over some medical supplies to Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City.

Medical supplies included face mask, alcohol, hand wash, hand sanitizer, thermal scanner, disposable hazardous material suit, reusable hazardous material suit, face shield, working gloves and goggles.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,014 vulnerable families in the 37 barangays of Cotabato City benefitted from the ‘Kadtag Bangsamoro’, a relief assistance program initiative of the Office of the BTA Majority Floor Leader Lanang Ali, Jr.

The program aims to support the most vulnerable families adversely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown within the BARMM.

Every family received five kilograms of rice, one kilogram of sugar and one-fourth kilogram of native coffee.

Kadtag Bangsamoro partners included some members of the Parliament, Office of the Parliament Speaker, Office of the Attorney-General, IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, and the League of Bangsamoro Organizations, Incorporated (LBO).

On March 30, the Office of the BTA Parliament Speaker through the Office of the Secretary-General distributed around 572 food packs to select residents of Cotabato City and Sultan Kudarat.

The food packs contain five (5) kilos of Sinandomeng rice, three (3) instant noodles, one (1) kilo of sugar and one (1) dozen of 3 in 1 instant coffee. (GALao, BTA Parliament)