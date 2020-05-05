Cadaver of `rido' fatality set on fire by killers

MAGUINDANAO --- Gunmen set on fire a cadaver of a motorist they killed in an ambush in Mamasapano town Monday, an offshoot of a “rido” between two local Moro factions.

Rido means clan war in the Maguindanaon vernacular.

The body of ambush fatality Cusain Dalimbang was charred beyond recognition.

Dalimbang, a follower of Salik Tekok, was motoring through Barangay Tukanalipao, Mamasapano when he was flagged down and shot with assault rifles by gunmen led by Ustadz Ganih Guiaman

Witnesses told reporters the gunmen who killed Dalimbang set on fire his cadaver and motorcycle, about four meters apart, using gasoline.

Guiaman and Tekok, locked in a longtime rido, are both ranking leaders in the 118 Base Command of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Radio reports said Monday dozens of families in the scene of the incident were forced to relocate to safer areas, worried of a possible escalation of hostilities between the two feudal MILF commanders.

Major Gen. Diosadado Carreon of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division has ordered the 33rd Infantry Battalion, which has jurisdiction over Mamasapano and nearby towns in the second district of Maguindanao, to prevent a spillover of the Tekok-Guiaman rido to other areas.

The MILF central leadership core has reportedly dispatched emissaries to the leaders of the enemy groups to settle the conflict.