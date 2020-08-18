Camp Siongco covid-free -- Carreon

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao — The commanding-general of the 6th Infantry Division has declared this military camp as a zone free of Corona Virus Disease 2019 (CoVid19), even as transient and stationary soldiers have continued to post a zero case of the dreaded pandemic malady.

Major-General Diosdado Carreon, 6th ID chief, officially welcomed with such remarks of glad tidings participants from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) to a two-day Joint-Simulation Exercises and Executive Course on Incident Command System (ICS) here over the weekend.

Carreon said Camp Siongco has remained CoVid19-free, as “still, we have a zero case of Covid here. We welcome you here (at Kampilan Hall of Officers’ Club). Please bear with us, work on, and help us enrich whatever we have here.”

Carlito Galvez, Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, said the joint simulation exercise and executive course will enhance solidarity in parties of erstwhile conflict, for the common quest and aspirations for just and lasting peace.

Carreon said amid CoVid19 the camp offers an ideal alternative to hotels as venue for the simulation exercises and lecture course to keep the participants protected from risks of infection. The camp which also runs its own hospital has since been named in honor of Brig Gen Gonzalo F Siongco, who died in a helicopter crash on a flight to Marawi City in 1974.

The ICS course was steered by the Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidents of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (READi-BARMM) for 24 participating battalion and brigade commanders under the 6ID jurisdiction, and 17 Task Force Central and base commanders of the BIAF of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

The government has tapped military and police personnel for deployment in frontline community services. Former MILF combatants or members of their families are also engaged in voluntary humanitarian works for BARMM constituents. In some instances, the former adversary forces complement each other during the period of pandemic

For his part, BARMM Executive Secretary Abdulraof Macacua said it delighted the MILF leadership under Chief Minister Ahod Al Hadj Balawag Ebrahim to be sending task-force and base commanders to the joint simulation exercises in sheer working cooperation for peace and learning, despite past adversity, with their AFP counterparts. The joint exercises dubbed “Sindaw Kalilintad” (Torch of Peace), was such an ideal venue for building mutual cooperation, he said.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM’s Minister of the Interior and Local Governments, said: “This (joint exercises and executive course) will enhance the participants’ knowledge and improve their cooperation in responding to disasters and managing planned events.”

Sinarimbo, who concurrently heads READi-BARMM said: “We are holding a Joint Simulation Exercise and Executive Course on ICS for the Commanders of the MILF and the Officers of the 6 ID of the Armed Forces of the Philippines at Camp Siongco, Awang Maguindanao.”

READi-BARMM has commissioned for the two-day joint exercises four trainer-cadres on disaster risk-reduction management (DRRM), including Lita Enok, a U.S.-trained disaster-risk manager and retired regional head of the Office of Civil Defense, and Ranny Magno, Eric Colmenares, Lito Lupo and Glenn Frances Marfe.

Evelyn Estorquia, READi-BARMM administrative head, said throughout the two-day activity, the ICS Joint-Simulation and Course has been backed by a team of physicians, health workers and medics who initially conducted CoVid19 rapid testing on and certified test-results of blood samples from the participants.

“In case anyone tests positive, there’s a vehicle or two designated to rush patients to the hospital,” said Myrna Jo Henry, a supervising disaster incidents coordinating officer of READi-BARMM. Nash B. Maulana