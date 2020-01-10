Catamco asks DA secretary for more aid to NoCot farmers, she gets "thumbs up" from Dar

PIGCAWAYAN, North Cotabato - Governor Nancy Catamco lobbied with Department of Agriculture Secretary William Dar for more support to farmers of North Cotabato.

While waiting for President Duterte's visit here, Catamco met with Secretary Dar before the turn over of P58 million worth of agricultural intervention to various farmers organisations in North Cotabato Province.

The governor personally requested Dar's support in furthering agricultulral aid to farmers through the provision of farm implements, equipment and farm inputs.

Among the requested projects were: Pre and post harvest facilities, farm tractors for corn farmers, mini-tractors for rice farmers, shallow tube wells and the continuing rehabilitation and repairs of the communal irrigation projects.

Catamco believed that meeting the needs of the farmers is the key to sustainable development as it entails infrastructure support and increase of income.

"Importante nga masuportahan ang mga mag uuma arun ma-sustain ang kalambuan sa probinsya,” she said.

Catamco also said that "only by working to meet the needs of the farmers would we possibly build the confidence of the people to government programs and support."

Catamco said Sec. Dar, in principle, approved of her requests.

The governor expresses a heartfelt gratitude to DA 12 Director Milagros Casis for actively heeding the call of farmers in the province and believes that this is a manifestation of support to PRRD's national food security program.

She also discussed several issues and concern to the secretary in the presence of local officials of the province and other national government officials, including Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) chair Sec. Emmanuel Pinol and DA Assistant Sec. Zamzamin Ampatuan showin in the photo wiht Sec. Dar (in black jacket) and Gov. Catamco.