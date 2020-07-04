Catamco asks DILG, National IATF to look into alleged discrimination of provincial health frontliner in Kidapawan

KIDAPAWAN CITY – North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco has asked the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to take appropriate actions on the reported discrimination against one of the province’s health frontliners.

Citing reports from Cotabato Police Director Colonel Henry Villar, Catamco said the home of Junmar Gonzales in Barangay Lanao, Kidapawan City was cordoned off using yellow barricade tape and metal road block by village watchmen (BPAT) as ordered by Barangay Lanao Chairperson Alberto Canonoy. Gonzales is a frontliner as one of the operational heads of the successful Task Force Sagip Stranded North Cotabateños, the hallmark project of Gov. Nancy Catamco.

The task force has brought in around 6,000 Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) and Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs) back into the province so far, the highest in SOCCSKSARGEN Region. He was determined by the contact tracing teams of the Provincial and City Governments to have had close contact with one confirmed positive patient.

Having developed colds, he was then tagged as a suspect. And since he has diabetes as a co-morbidity, the need for hospital intervention necessitated his admission into the USM Hospital, the only DOH-accredited hospital isolation facility for COVID-19 cases.

He volunteered to undergo home quarantine after submitting swab tests to health authorities.

He tested negative of the virus on Thursday.

Villar said the village chair made the decision to declare portion of his village as “focus containment” area after consulting the Kidapawan City Health Office and City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Relatives of Gonzales cried harassment and discrimination after his home was cordoned off when he was not a coronavirus patient. They said he served and risked his life serving Cotabateños and he does not deserve what the village official had done.

It was not clear if Canonoy took orders from any Kidapawan City officials in ordering the cordoning of Gonzales’ home.

Catamco said she will refer the matter to DILG for comments and appropriate action as well as the provincial legal office on what actions to take. Catamco also referred the matter to the Soccsksargen IATF and the National IATF on what to do with the incident. ###