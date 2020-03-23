  Monday Mar, 23 2020 09:39:04 PM

Catamco CoVID 19 lab test result: negative

Local News
Esther Roque
North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco visits communities after she was cleared of Covid-19 by DOH.

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Cotabato Governor Nancy laboratory tested negative of Covid-19.

The Governor received the official information at 9’o clock Monday morning from the Department of Health.

The Governor has been in house quarantine for the past few days following Pres. Duterte's 14-day quarantine mandate for those who had recently travelled to the NCR.

She expressed her gratitude to all the constituents who prayed for her and supported her all the way.

The Governor submitted herself for testing after her meeting with Senator Win Gatchalian and DOTR Secretary Arthur Tugade related to the continuing effort of the provincial government in pushing the operation of Central Mindanao Airport in Mlang.

