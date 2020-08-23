Catamco has bird’s eye view of flooded areas in Cotabato province

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today conducted an aerial survey of the flooded areas of the province to determine what government intervention can be taken.

Accompanied by Provincial Engineer Jun Duyungan, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) Emergency Operations Chief Arnulfo Villaruz, Brig. Gen. Anthony Cacayuran, 54th Army Engineering Brigade commander and Brig. Gen. Roberto Capulong, 602nd Infantry Brigade commander, Catamco had the bird’s eye view of the flooded communities in at least eight towns.

The Air Force choppers flew over Midsayap, Pigcawayan, Pikit, Mlang, Libungan, Kabacan and portions of Matalam as well as the landslide areas in Libungan and Alamada.

Catamco has been regularly visiting areas in the province affected by natural calamities like flash floods, landslides and other affected areas in Pikit, Midsayap and Makilala.

But the aerial survey gave her the idea of how huge the effects of these disasters are to the people, infrastructure and agriculture.

She called for support from national government agencies like National Irrigation Administration and Department of Public Works and Highways.

“We need the support of DPWH and NIA in establishing embankment support for bridges and prevention of soil erosion as well as clearing of dams with debris,” the governor said in a statement.

Villaruz said the aerial survey revealed that the water levels of rivers were "a little above normal." He said if upstream areas like Bukidnon will experience 2 or 3 days continuous rains this would result to massive flooding in North Cotabato before the water reaches the Liguasan marshland.

"Aakyat ang tubig mula tuhod hanggang lampas tao ang lalim, said Villaruz, adding that this would mean massive evacuation and people should always be on alert for weather advisories and take pre-emptive evacuation when necessary.

Farmers in flood prone areas are advised to harvest early and the planting season should be guided by climate forecast and "crops should have been harvested before the onset of rainy season," Villaruz added.

The EOC manager advocates the use of “GO BAG” and be ready for all household during rainy season.

“GO BAG” is a bag that contains important items that the family needs in case evacuation is advised.

This includes ready to eat foods, extra clothes, flashlight with extra batteries, medicines, vital docs, toiletries, transistor radio.

“These should sustain the family for three days while the LGU's help is being prepared,” Villaruz said.

Catamco said what she personally witnessed in the aerial survey will be discussed in the provincial development council to ensure people, infrastructure and agriculture corps are safe.