Catamco lauds Duterte for his visit and aid to quake victims

MLANG, North Cotabato - Provincial Governor Nancy Catamco today pushes for the continuing assessments of damaged and determining safer places for relocation to ensure public safety as part of the rebuilding efforts of her administration and sought Pres. Duterte's help.

Speaking to President Duterte, Catamco expressed her gratitude to the personal visit of the President who promised to extend help to quake victims and the rehabilitation program of the province.

"The President's visit today helps appease the victims and gives hope of proper government intervention," she said after taking lunch with the President at Mlang National High School grounds.

The Governor believed that the visit and message of PRRD for the people of Cotabato was a manifestation of his people-centred leadership.

Assisted by Social Welfare Sec. Rolando Bautista, Housing Authority General Manager Marcelino Escalada Jr., Interior Sec. Eduardo Ano, and Senator Laurence "Bong" Go, Pres. Duterte handed over P2 million check each for the local government units of Mlang and Arakan as initial support for the earthquake victims.

He also handed food packages to at least five victims all from Mlang.

He said the earthquake affect the region badly by taking lives and its vital resources.

"Kami nagpunta rito para tumulong sa mga biktima ng lindol," recognising the needed support of the people and emphasising continuing support to survive the challenges and recover to live a dignified lives.

"I share your grief, and apologised I could not be here immediately, as I am busy resolving other concerns in greater Manila, including the issues on water involving Ayala and Pangilinan, President Duterte said.

He also said earthquake is not new to him since he lives in Davao and knows exactly the trauma it brings to individual families.

Escalada of NHA reported to the President that it has P1.8 billion allocation for housing equivalent to 7,000 houses in support to the recovery program of the government.

The President orders NHA to fast-track the implementation of housing project to answer the need of the victims.

The Cotabato Provincial Disaster and Risk and Reduction Management Office reported that a total of 20,245 families have been displaced by the calamity with 14,569 of them taking shelter outside the evacuation sites while 5,676 families remained in evacuation centers, including those who are not yet allowed to return home.

they are awaiting go signal from Mines and Geoscience Bureau. A total of 28,686 houses were damaged according to the report forwarded by LGU's and 8,639 of this were marked as completely destroyed.

According to the initial report of the office the Civil Defense, the earthquakes have destroyed some P2,413,728,032 infrastructure were damaged, covering houses, bridges, school building and other public infrastructure as a result of the October, 16, 29 and 31 of 2019 tremors.

This data only covers the damaged for the Municipality of Mlang, Makilala, Tulunan and Kidapawan City.

Also in attendance during PRRD visit were Regional Director Minda Morante of Civil Defense XII, DILG XII Director Josephine Leysa, DepEd XII Director Dr. Allan Gabriel Farnazo, NHA Regional Manager Zenaida Cabiles, Makilala Mayor Armando Quibod, Tulunan Mayor Ruiel Limbungan, Mlang Mayor Russel Abonado and Vice Mayor Joselito Pinol and Mindanao Authority chair Sec. Emmanuel Pinol.