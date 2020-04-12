Catamco launches digital marketing platform

KIDAPAWAN CITY - North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco on Saturday launched a digital marketing platform that will be her constituents’ alternative wet market while the government is restricting the peoples' mobility due to the spike in COVID-19 positive cases reported this week.

Catamco, who will use the social media platform Facebook, created “NC Marketplace” where farmers, the producers, their potential buyers and the consumers, will meet virtually.

“We need to find ways to keep the economy alive by not limiting the flow of the trade and commerce because of the community quarantine being implemented in North Cotabato,” she said.

The first termer governor of this land locked province said: “I am calling on all mayors of this province, to inform their barangay captains and their constituents to post in FB page "NC Marketplace" the products, especially food products, that were not delivered due to the lockdown.”

Broiler chicken farmers in the province have complained about their undelivered chickens which were denied by chicken dressing plants in Davao due to lockdwon.

At the same time, some people were banned inside their homes because of the “NO QUARANTINE PASS – NO TRAVEL POLICY” of some LGUs.

"We will solve these two problems by making “pamalengke” in the NC Marketplace. Once buyers and sellers agree to a certain goods, the seller can tap 'habal-habal' drivers in their localities to deliver the goods to the buyers. If we talk about bulk buyers, let’s say 10 to 20 tons, the provincial government can help by dispatching dump trucks to deliver the goods," the governor said.

“Madaming paraan para matulungan natin an gating mamamayan,” Catamco stressed.