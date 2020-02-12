Catamco, UN agency launch quake rehab program in NoCot

KIDAPAWAN CITY - North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco accompanied by representatives from United Nation - Mindanao Humanitarian Team (UN-MHT) and Government line agencies launches the rebuilding program for internally displaced persons (IDP's) of North Cotabato today.

In a festive, supported and memorable ceremony, Catamco turned over and awarded to the 435 families of Ilomavis who are affected by the recent earthquake - the materials for building their temporary houses, cash and livelihood assistance, food packs, planting materials and farm inputs, medical assistance, scholarship certificates and school allowances for students.

In her message to the people of Ilomavis, she assured her people of the administration's unwavering support of their intention to go home and rebuild their lives.

It can be recalled that the Governor personally spearheads consultation in the earthquake affected areas in an effort to clarify issues on "no build zone", the need to relocation sites and other concerns to ease up fear and expressed commitment of support among the evacuees.

In an effort to rebuild the lives of the quake victims, the Governor pushes the rebuilding program driven by the three pillars of commitment and understanding to meeting the important needs: "Adopt a family, to build a home; Adopt a School, to Build a Future and Adopt a Community to build a Strong Nation.". Under this framework, the Task Force, MHT and government line agencies converge and pool their resources to pour support on felt needs of the IDPs.

Melendi Malang, UN-MHT Chief, announced the commitment of her team in an initial amount of $ 3M or P150M for support of the IDP's and intervention for Kidapawan City, Tulunan and Makilala.

She stressed that they will work hand-in-hand with Governor Catamco and will abide by the plans as long as long as it fits to their vision and mission as humanitarian agencies.

A total of 3,000 pieces marine plywood, 1,000 pieces galvanised iron sheets, hundreds of kilos of nails, thousand of board feet of lumbers were provided by the Provincial government among the435 families in Ilomavis, this covers the accounts of totally damaged and partially damaged houses. To add surprise and merriment, carabaos and cows were awarded to IDP's through raffles, under the Sagip Hayop Program of the OPVet.

The activity is an offshoot of the series of planning between the MHT, line agencies and Provincial Rehabilitation Task Force spearheaded by Basilio "Jun" Obello jr.

The MHT composed by various International org., were present today, among others were Plan international, UNFA, ACF, OCHA,WFP, MMI,UNICEF, FAO and Acted, the government line agencies were also in full support to the program like DENR, DILG, DSWD, DOH, MKWD, DEP-ED, AFP, PNP, BFP, NCIP, USM and private sectors.

After the covenant signing, expression of gratitude through tribal dance and official statement of IPMR Datu Damaso Bayawan was heard as he said, they felt so special and proud of the Governor whom they consider as "Diwata" goddess of the Mt. Apo made them feel time and again, that they will always be supported and never will be left behind.