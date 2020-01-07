Catamco wants rehab program in quake affected communities intensified

KIDAPAWAN CITY – North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco has directed the provincial Social Welfare and Development, Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office, Provincial Engineering and other divisions to intensify facilitating support for the earthquake victims.

This as many displaced families remain in evacuation sites for the past 60 days following the series of earthquakes that rocked the province.

Earlier, the heads of the agriculture and assessor divisions submitted reports on approved budget, initiatives, continuing program and proposals intended for earthquake victims during her management meeting Monday.

In support, the governor mandated her Financial Management committee to study, review and facilitate necessary documents for the utilization of donations that has been forwarded to the provincial government, as this would help greatly in the provision of financial assistance, convenient temporary shelters and relocation sites.

The Governor is also contemplating on utilizing bamboos and other wooden materials in building temporary shelters as the report about dilapidation of laminated sacks "trapal" reached her office.

"Init kaayo ang trapal kung adlaw puy-an hilabi na sa mga bata og mga inahan nga naay gagmay nga anak (The temperature under laminated sacks has been unbearable, especially to children and mothers with babies or toddlers)," she said during the discussion.

Repair on some roads Makilala damaged by the quakes has been completed in November.

Catamco said in line with the rebuilding program of the provincial government, the assessment on damages and safety of structures and land areas have been continuing under the care of Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) and Phivolcs.

The PDRRM office reported a total of 20,245 displaced families with 14,569 taking shelter outside the evacuation sites and 5,676 still remain in the evacuation centers.

Those in the evacuation centers include those who were not yet allowed to return home while the MGB and Phivolcs assessment activities are on going.

The PDRRM also reported that a total of 28,686 houses were damaged based on reports forwarded by LGUs and 8,639 of this were completely destroyed.

According to the initial report of the Office the Civil Defense, the earthquakes destroyed some P2.5 billion worth of infrastructures, including houses, bridges, school buildings and other public infrastructure after three major quakes on October 16, 29, 31, 2019.

Heavily affected are the towns of Mlang, Makilala, Tulunan and Kidapawan City.