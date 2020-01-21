Children get anti-polio drops in police checkpoints
COTABATO CITY --- For the second day now since Monday, health workers and police teams continued administering anti-polio vaccines to children onboard vehicles at checkpoints in the city.
A big number of children were given oral anti-polio vaccines Monday in a joint vaccination drive by the Regional Police Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, the Department of Health-12 and the City Health Office in keeping with the national government’s anti-polio campaign.
Guv to Makilala LGU: Speed up submission of data to national gov't for NoCot rehab programs
MAKILALA, North Cotabato – North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco on Tuesday has urged officials of the local government of Makilala to fast tract the...
BARMM extends help to evacuees from Taal Volcano's surroundings
COTABATO CITY --- Southerners are extending help to residents from areas near Taal Volcano in the far north.
The office of Chief Minister...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan. 21, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. LALAKI, patay sa pamamaril habang isa pa, sugatan naman sa pananaksak sa...
Koronadal ex-barangay councilman arrestado sa anti-drug ops
KORONADAL CITY, South Cotabato - Kinilala ng Koronadal City PNP na pinamumunuan ni Police Lieutenant Colonel Joefel Siason ang inaresto na si...