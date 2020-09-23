  Wednesday Sep, 23 2020 06:11:56 PM

Civilian Hurt in Maguindanao rice field blast

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 15:15 PM Wed Sep 23, 2020
By: 
Rhoderick Beñez
40th Infantry Battalion troopers inspect an IED found along a road in Gen. SK Pendatun, Maguindanao following an explosion that hurt a farmer. (Army phto)

CAMP Siongco, Maguindano - A civilian was injured in an explosion at Sitio Gantong, Barangay Tonggol in General Salipada K. Pendatun (GKSP), Maguindanao at early morning today, September 23, 2020.

Victim, identified as Mujahid Guialudin, was hit while tending his carabao in the rice field when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off.

After an hour, another IED was found by a civilian in the place. Troops of 40th Infantry Battalion with the PNP personnel of GSKP responded to the reported presence of IED and cordoned the area for safety procedures.

After the IED was safely disarmed, it was brought at Army’s Explosive and Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team of army for proper disposition and further investigation.

Major General Juvymax R. Uy, Commander of 6th Infantry Division directed his troops to hunt down the suspects behind the bombing incident.

“The on-going operation of the Joint Task Force Central targeting the local bomb-makers is meant to contain the terrorists who are doing their terroristic plans in Central Mindanao,” Uy said. 

