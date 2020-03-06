Cop killed, son wounded in Marawi ambush
COTABATO CITY -- Gunmen killed a police officer and wounded his son in a daring ambush Thursday in Marawi City.
Patrolman Abdul Mojib Ditucalan was declared dead on arrival by physicians at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City.
In a statement Friday, the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said investigators are still trying to establish the identifies of the gunmen behind the fatal ambush of Ditucalan.
The off-duty Ditucalan and his nine-year-old son were together in a car that their attackers, positioned along Awar Street in Marawi City, shot with pistols.
The son of Ditucalan was wounded in the attack, now recuperating in a hospital.
BCOBAR, BTA Parliament, CSOs hold 2nd conference
COTABATO CITY -- The Bangsamoro Communities Outside of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (BCOBAR) Federation together with the Bangsamoro...
Cop killed, son wounded in Marawi ambush
COTABATO CITY -- Gunmen killed a police officer and wounded his son in a daring ambush Thursday in Marawi City.
Patrolman Abdul Mojib...
Zero’ kidnapping incident in Basilan since 2016
COTABATO CITY --- It was the peace efforts of the local communities and not military or police interventions that catalyzed a zero kidnapping...
Koronadal mayor refuses to vacate post, vows to file MR on VM Miguel's Quo Warranto petition
KORONADAL CITY - Tiniyak ni Koronadal City Mayor Eliordo Ogena na mananatili pa rin ito sa pwesto. Ito ay sa kabila ng desisyon ng korte ng...
Philhealth Area 4 AVP for Mindanao Alonto visits Region 12, meets with employees
KORONADAL CITY - “Impressive!”
This was the word of Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (Philhealth) Mindanao Acting Area Vice...