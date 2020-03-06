  Friday Mar, 06 2020 03:12:57 PM

Cop killed, son wounded in Marawi ambush

John M. Unson
Investigators are still trying to identify the killers of Patrolman Abdul Mojib Ditucalan.

COTABATO CITY -- Gunmen killed a police officer and wounded his son in a daring ambush Thursday in Marawi City.

Patrolman Abdul Mojib Ditucalan was declared dead on arrival by physicians at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City.

In a statement Friday, the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said investigators are still trying to establish the identifies of the gunmen behind the fatal ambush of Ditucalan.

The off-duty Ditucalan and his nine-year-old son were together in a car that their attackers, positioned along Awar Street in Marawi City, shot with pistols.

The son of Ditucalan was wounded in the attack, now recuperating in a hospital.

 

