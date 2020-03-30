  Monday Mar, 30 2020 09:41:19 PM

Cop wounded in attack by curfew violators

Local News • 17:15 PM Mon Mar 30, 2020
50
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- Three quarantine curfew violators whom barangay officials reprimanded for refusing to go home wounded a police corporal in an ambush Sunday night in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao. 

Cpl. Yhamier Sablana, who sustained a bullet wound in his right shoulder, is now confined in a hospital. 

Sablana, a member of the Datu Paglas municipal police, and his companions were on their way to investigate on the reported roaming of three men in Barangay Damawato at about midnight Sunday.

The curfew violators had ignored an attempt by barangay officials led by Chairman Jainudin Madidis to send them home. 

Investigators said the suspects, among them Gusa, Henry and Ting, all surnamed Gumama, fired at the vehicle carrying the police team dispatched to compel them to return to their homes. 

The suspects hurriedly scampered away as Sablana and his companions returned fire, according to investigators. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

3 Cotabato Towns chosen pilot areas for rolling tienda

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Mindanao Development Authority (MINDA) Chairman Emmanuel Piñol paid a visit to Governor Nancy A. Catamco’s office today March 30...

Cop wounded in attack by curfew violators

COTABATO CITY --- Three quarantine curfew violators whom barangay officials reprimanded for refusing to go home wounded a police corporal in an...

"Rolling stores" dispatched to Lanao del Sur towns   

COTABATO CITY - The Lanao del Sur provincial police office today launched its “rolling stores” from where people in far-flung towns can buy cheap...

BARMM turns one: Shaping the new bureaucracy in the Bangsamoro

COTABATO CITY - As the Bangsamoro region faces a pandemic crisis, the quest towards moral governance continues.

A year ago today, a decades...

Datu Anggal LGU buys farmers' vegetables, rations it to town's indigents

COTABATO CITY -  While they are helping local residents by providing food relief at the midst of crisis from community quarantine due to pandemic...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208