Cop wounded in attack by curfew violators
COTABATO CITY --- Three quarantine curfew violators whom barangay officials reprimanded for refusing to go home wounded a police corporal in an ambush Sunday night in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao.
Cpl. Yhamier Sablana, who sustained a bullet wound in his right shoulder, is now confined in a hospital.
Sablana, a member of the Datu Paglas municipal police, and his companions were on their way to investigate on the reported roaming of three men in Barangay Damawato at about midnight Sunday.
The curfew violators had ignored an attempt by barangay officials led by Chairman Jainudin Madidis to send them home.
Investigators said the suspects, among them Gusa, Henry and Ting, all surnamed Gumama, fired at the vehicle carrying the police team dispatched to compel them to return to their homes.
The suspects hurriedly scampered away as Sablana and his companions returned fire, according to investigators.
