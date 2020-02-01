Cops arrest man with guns, drugs in NoCot

COTABATO CITY – Police authorities in North Cotabato are preparing charges against a man in Kabacan town who was arrested for possession of unlicensed guns and illegal drugs, a police officer today said.

Major Peter Pinalgan Jr, Kabacan town police chief, said King Gatus Saladaga, 29, failed to present documents legalizing his possession of two cal. 45 pistols the police found during the implementation of search warrant on his house Friday dawn.

Armed by search warrants issued by Presiding Judge Henelinda Molina-Diaz of Regional Trial Court (RTC-12), the police, led by Pinalgan, searched the house of Saladaga along USM Avenue, Barangay Poblacion, Kabacan, North Cotabato.

Pinalgan said the raiding team also seized 11 sachets of suspected shabu, pistols, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and Php12,000 cash form the house of Saladaga who runs a small variety store business. The town police official said Saladaga has been placed on surveillance operation after receiving information from tipsters about his activities.

Now detained at Kabacan police detention facility, Saladaga is facing charges for illegal possession of firearms and violation of Republic Act 9165 (dangerous drugs act).

Meanwhile, police also arrested Sherwin Barius, 32, during anti-drug operation in Barangay New Sebu, Pres. Roxas, North Cotabato.

Major Rolly Oranza, town police chief, said police officers also seized shabu from Barius and the marked money. Charges for violation of RA 9165 are being prepared against him.