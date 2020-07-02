Cops arrest NPA, seize guns, explosive in North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Police arrested early today a suspected member of communist New Peoples’ Army and seized from him two firearms and a home-made explosives during law enforcement operations in Magpet, North Cotabato.

Police Major Judge Barotas, chief of Magpet municipal police office, said the police, backed by soldiers from the 72nd Infantry Battalion swooped down into the house of Ronilo Ansabo and his wife Leleth, both residents of Sitio Tagaytay, Barangay Mahongkog, Magpet.

The couple was suspected to be members of the NPAs Guerilla Front 53 operating in the mountians of North Cotabato and part of Davao del Sur and Davao City near the country’s highest peak – Mt. Apo.

Ansabo did not resist arrest but his wife, who has an arrest warrant for murder charges, managed to escape before the lawmen arrived.

Police found in his home during search operations a rifle, a 12-gauge shot gun and an improvised shot gun and several ammunition for M-16 rifle and shot gun.

A medical box that contained first aid kits was also found inside the suspect’s house, indicating the medicine are used to treat wounded rebels.

Ansabo is now detained at Magpet municipal police office while charges for illegal possession of firearms are being prepared against him.