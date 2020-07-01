Cops kill 2 men who 'resisted arrest' in NoCot

COTABATO CITY – A law enforcement operation turned bloody in Matalam, North Cotabato when two men fired at authorities on Tuesday, a police official said.

Reports from the office Col. Henry Villar, North Cotabato police director, said that police officers were about to serve a warrant of arrest against farmer Kadali Panigas, 40, at 5 p.m. on the national highway in Barangay Kilada, Matalam when the shootout occurred.

Panigas was with an alleged cohort, Jomari Ambel, 25, at the time of the incident, police said.

“Panigas was facing charges for violation of Republic Act 10883 or the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016,” Villar said, quoting a report by the Matalam police.

The two men were on a motorbike when police flagged them down at a checkpoint to serve the warrant of arrest on Panigas, police said.

However, police said Panigas refused to surrender and pulled out a hand grenade that he tried to lob at the authorities.

Villar said the policemen opened fire on the suspects, who were rushed to a hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

Police recovered a hand grenade from Panigas and a .38 caliber revolver from Ambel.

A sachet of shabu was also found in Panigas’ pants, Villar said.