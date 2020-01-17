Cops kill drug traffickers behind the murder of Police Lt. Salim in Parang, Sulu

JOLO, Sulu — Brgy. Saldang, Parang, Sulu at about 3:00 PM, Police received an information that there were two suspicious armed persons riding on a motorcycle in the vicinity of So. Gagandilan, Brgy. Tagbak, Indanan, Sulu. Acting on the information, personnel of Indanan Municipal Police Station immediately proceeded to the area and upon arrival thereat, the two suspicious persons riding the motorcycle fled towards Parang, Sulu town direction upon sensing the arrival of responding PNP personnel.

Indanan MPS immediately coordinated with Parang MPS prompting the latter to establish a checkpoint along the road in Brgy. Saldang, Parang, Sulu.

Later, at about 3:00 PM of the same date, the said suspects evaded the established checkpoint and fired towards the Parang MPS personnel manning the same. A gunfight ensued which resulted in the death of the suspects identified as Ballong Kiyara, male, 29 years old, married; and Aljinal Jinnul, male, 27 years old, all residents of Brgy. Tagbak, Indanan, Sulu.

Recovered from the possession and control of the suspects were one (1) unit cal. 45 pistol with magazine loaded with live ammunition and one (1) unit cal. 38 revolver loaded wth 3 live ammunition.

The suspects were alledgedly among the group of illegal drugs personalities who killed Police Lieutenant SALI SALIM, team leader of Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit Sulu

Salim, was killed Sunday in an operation meant to entrap large-scale drug dealers in Barangay Tagbak in Indanan, last January 12, 2020.

Furthermore, suspect Aljinal Jinnul is Top 2 illegal drugs High Vallued Target (HVT) of Sulu Police.

Police Brigadier General Marni Marcos Jr, Regional Director, PRO BAR said that this accomplishment proves that indeed your police is exerting all efforts to immediately solve cases. PRO BAR appeals for the continuing support of the public to fight lawlessness and illegal drugs.