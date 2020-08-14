Cops latest COVID-19 positive in BARMM; Iligan City tailoring shop suspected source of virus

COTABATO CITY – A police lieutenant colonel and a police sergeant were among the latest novel coronavirus patients in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), health officials today said.

The police officials are now in isolation and remain in stable condition, according to Dr. Elizabeth Samama, Maguindanao provincial health chief.

They are stationed at Camp Salipada K Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao, the regional headquarters of police in the Bangsamoro region.

“Probably they acquired the virus while undergoing measurement for police uniforms at a tailoring in Iligan City,” Samama told reporters. She quickly added that this theory is subject to further verification.

A check with sources in Iligan City revealed that the owner of Tonga's Tailoring, maker of police and military uniforms, has been tested positive of the virus along with his six workers and his son, a bank teller of a local bank in Iligan City.

The two infected police officers, along with about 40 others, have subjected themselves to swab tests after experiencing minor symptoms of the disease like mild coughs and slight fever. To ensure, they submit themselves for swabbing at the Maguindanao provincial hospital in Datu Hofer, Maguindanao.

“The 40 other cops who also underwent uniform measurement in the same tailoring were tested negative,” she added.

Samama also said that she is awaiting the results of repeat tests of a Philippine Marine general and Marine major who tested positive of COVID-19 last July 27.

The two Marine officers are in stable condition and isolated in the Marine headquarters in Barangay Tugaig, Barira, Maguindanao.

“I am hoping they will defeat the disease,” Samama said of the Marine officers and the police officials. With the two police officers having tested positive of the virus, Maguindanao now has 53 total confirmed cases, six of whom are currently admitted, 23 in isolation facilities, 24 have recovered.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH-BARMM), reported three new cases, including the two police officers.

The third is from Lanao del Sur and Marawi City which remained to have the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 positive with 222 with six fatalities.

Basilan and Lamitan City coming in second with 103 with one death and Maguindanao with 53 confirmed cases.

Sulu has 12 cases with three fatalities while Tawi-Tawi has four with one fatality. The region has a total of 514 to include the 120 local stranded individuals and residents of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi (Basulta) who were dropped off in Cagayan de Oro City, brought to Maguindanao, tested positive of COVID-19 and sent to Basulta after surviving the disease.

To date, 376 patients in BARMM have recovered or a 73 percent recovery rate.