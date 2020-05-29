Cops neutralize suspect in Davao, Isulan bombings

KORONADAL CITY – Police neutralized a man in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat who was believed to be one of the bombers in the night market in Davao City in 2016.

Lt. Colonel Lino Capellan, speaking for police in the Soccsksargen region, identified the suspect slain during anti-drug operation as Al Rashed Sungan Layao alias “Layao.”

Layao, according to Capellan, was killed when he traded shots with lawmen during police-led anti-drug operation at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Crossing Sigbol, Barangay New Cebu, Lambayong,Sultan Kudarat

A police office posted a poseur buyer and managed to secure a sachet of suspected shabu from Layao using a P500 marked money.

However, Layao sensed he was dealing with a police officer so he pulled his pistol and shot the officer, triggering a brief firefight between him and the operating team.

Layao, an ethnic Maguindanaon, was injured and was rushed to the hospital in Lambayong where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police found nine sachets of shabu, a cal. 45 pistol and a fragmentation grenade.

The suspect’s remains was turned over to the local officials of Barangay New Cebu for the relatives to claim.

Citing intelligence information, Capellan said Layao is a member of Daesh inspired group under Abu Turaife, leader of one of the factions of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

Layao said he was a close-in security of Singaporean bomb maker named Mauwiya, a wanted terrorist believed to be still hiding in Datu Salibo, Maguindanao.

Still citing intelligence information, Capellan said, Layao and his companions were responsible in the Roxas night market bombing on Sept. 2016 that left at least 14 dead and 70 wounded.

“He was also suspected to be behind the Chicken house bombing in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat last April 2019,” Capellan said.

Aside from drug peddler, Capellan said Layao served as “an IED courier, liason and in charge for monitoring of the goverment troops movement.”

Brig. Gen. Michael John Dubria, Soccsksargen police regional director, lauded all the police units involved in neutralizing Layos.

“Maintain the level of alertness, intensify intelligence-driven operation, and set your mindset to be always a step ahead of our enemy," he told police officers in the frontlines. (Edwin O. Fernandez)