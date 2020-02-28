Cops uproot some P400k worth of marijuana plants in SoCot-SK borders

TAMPAKAN, South Cotabato – Close to 10,000 fully grown marijuana plants, estimated to cost more than P400,000, were uprooted by police authorities in the borders of South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat on Thursday.

Captain Joseph Villanueva, police chief of Tampakan, South Cotabato, said the marijuana plants were found in Sitio Alyong, Barangay Danlag, Tampakan, South Cotabato and Sitio Lamalis, Barangay Datal Blao, Columbio, Sultan Kudarat.

Villanueva said the cultivators or owners of the plantation were not around during the raid which was carried out after concerned citizens alerted the police about the prohibited plants.

Aside from Tampakan PNP, the operation was also participated by personnel from South Cotabato police provincial office, Police Regional Mobile Force Battalion, Sultan Kudarat PNP and 27th Infantry Battalion.