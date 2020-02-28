Cops uproot some P400k worth of marijuana plants in SoCot-SK borders
TAMPAKAN, South Cotabato – Close to 10,000 fully grown marijuana plants, estimated to cost more than P400,000, were uprooted by police authorities in the borders of South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat on Thursday.
Captain Joseph Villanueva, police chief of Tampakan, South Cotabato, said the marijuana plants were found in Sitio Alyong, Barangay Danlag, Tampakan, South Cotabato and Sitio Lamalis, Barangay Datal Blao, Columbio, Sultan Kudarat.
Villanueva said the cultivators or owners of the plantation were not around during the raid which was carried out after concerned citizens alerted the police about the prohibited plants.
Aside from Tampakan PNP, the operation was also participated by personnel from South Cotabato police provincial office, Police Regional Mobile Force Battalion, Sultan Kudarat PNP and 27th Infantry Battalion.
Mlang mayor officiates mass wedding to 49 couples
MLANG, North Cotabato -- At least 49 pairs of couples on Friday tied the knot in a mass wedding facilitated and sponsored by the local government...
BDA: New hanging bridge to improve life in Lanao Sur's isolated community
MARAWI CITY – Life in a remote village in Lanao del Sur is expected to improve with the completion and expected turnover of a hanging bridge that...
Basilan gov’t building “peace bridge” in former Abu hideout
COTABATO CITY --- The provincial government of Basilan is constructing a bridge connecting a former lair of the Abu Sayyaf to trading centers in...
Cops uproot some P400k worth of marijuana plants in SoCot-SK borders
TAMPAKAN, South Cotabato – Close to 10,000 fully grown marijuana plants, estimated to cost more than P400,000, were uprooted by police authorities...
Senior citizen dies, boy hurt during magnitude 4.3 quake in NoCot
KIDAPAWAN CITY --A senior citizen who was visiting a relative in Mlang, North Cotabato on Thursday suffered cardiac and died arrest after the...