Cotabateño is the new OMI provincial superior

COTABATO CITY - The Philippine Province of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate has a new Provincial superior, Fr. Peter Stoll, OMI, General Councillor, Region of Asia-Oceania said in a statement.

"Father superior general has received the consent of his councillors to appoint Fr. Gerry delos Reyes, OMI as provincial of the Philippine Province for the next three years," Fr. Stoll said.

Fr. Gerry Gamaliel de los Reyes, OMI was born in Cotabato City to the late Guillermo delos Reyes and former Juanita Sebastian on August 14, 1964. He entered the OMI Juniorate Seminary in 1983, the Tamontaka Novitiate in Datu Odin Sinsuat in 1985 and Our Lady of Assumption Scholasticate on May 21, 1986.

He professed his perpetual vows on Sept. 14, 1989 at the Our Lady of Grace parish in Caloocan City and was ordained priest on April 1983.

He finished at Notre Dame University in Cotabato City in 1988 and Theology at the Loyola School of Theology in 1993.

After ordination, Fr. Gerry was assigned as parish priest in Timanan, South Upi and stayed there for 13 years starting in 1983. He served the Indigenous Peoples of South Upi belonging to Teduday tribe.

His next assignment was as prochial vicar at Our Lady of Grace parish, Grace Park in Caloocan in 1996.

He then became a member of the Thailand delegation in 1999. He eventually became the Thai-Laos delegation superior and will now be serving as the new provincial superior of the Philippines in the next three years.

Congratulations Fr. Gerry!