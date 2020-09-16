Cotabato City’s Covid-19 tally rises by 11 to 143

COTABATO CITY – The city has recorded 11 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases and six recoveries as of Tuesday, the regional health office said.

“The youngest recovery patient from Cotabato City is a two-year-old female while the oldest is a 63-year-old male,” Arjohn Gangoso, speaking for the Department of Health – Region 12 (Soccsksargen), said.

The city now has 143 cases, with 54 recoveries for a 38 percent recovery rate and one death since March this year.

“Active cases in Cotabato City is at 88 with almost all of the patients in stable condition,” Gangoso said.

Across the region, a total of 54 new cases were reported Tuesday, with South Cotabato having the most number at 31, followed by Cotabato City, 11; General Santos City, six; North Cotabato, five; and Sultan Kudarat, one.

The cumulative confirmed cases at the regional level are 944 with 426 recoveries for a 45 percent recovery rate.

Gangoso said there 498 active cases and 19 deaths.

For the past three weeks, South Cotabato remains on top with the most number of active cases with 203, trailed by General Santos City, 119; Cotabato City, 88; Sarangani, 40; North Cotabato, 33; and Sultan Kudarat, 15.

Gangoso said most of the active cases in the region are people that had a history of travel to Manila or Cebu, and those exposed to other Covid-19 patients in their communities.