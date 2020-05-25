Cotabato City executive assistant to the mayor shot dead
COTABATO CITY – Unidentified gunmen shot dead the spokesperson of Cotabato City government while taking his breakfast at a carenderia Monday morning.
Rolen Balquin, chief of Cotabato City Public Safety Officer, said Aniceto “Boy” Rasalan, 58, secretary of Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi, was shot while taking his breakfast at roadside restaurant along Notre Dame Avenue, Cotabato City at past 7 a.m.
Balquin said Rasalan who was alone was shot in the head while eating at Se Hua carenderia at about 7:10 a.m.
Balquin said the suspects were two men riding tandem on motorbike who arrived at the restaurant and shot Rasalan in the head.
He was declared dead on arrival at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center.
Rasalan, a former journalist, survived an attempt against his life in 2015. He was then driving a van heading for work when two men riding tandem on motorbike came close to driver’s side and shot him.
He was hit in the face but survived in the July 21 2015 shooting. (Edwin O. Fernandez)
