Cotabato City health office reports 6 new COVID-19 “suspects”

COTABATO CITY – Six “suspect” patients of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reported in Cotabato City, the city health services reported Friday.

Five of the “suspects” are now undergoing strict home quarantine while the sixth was confined in a hospital.

Cotabato City has so far recorded six confirmed COVID-19 patients, majority of them were from outside the city, and all of them have recovered. To date, no “probable” case in the city.

Following the reported new “suspect” cases, Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi again reminded city residents that the “fight” against the virus is not yet over.

“Lagi ninyong alalahanin na ito na ang “new normal” na tinatawag. Huwag ninyong tawaging kalayaan ang pag shift natin mula sa ECQ papunta ng GCQ. Doblehin ninyo ang inyong ingat at alaga sa inyong mga sarili (Remember this is the new normal, don’t consider as freedom the shift from ECQ to GCQ, let us double our efforts to protect our health against the disease),” Guiani-Sayadi said, reminding the public that wearing of masks in public is now a must in the city.

A local ordinance has been passed requiring everyone and all to use facemask whenever they are in public places.

“I pray that the six suspected cases will emerge negative of the virus,” Guiani-Sayadi said.