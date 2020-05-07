Cotabato City imposes "odd-even" scheme for all vehicles during GCQ

COTABATO CITY (May 7) – As part of measures to help “flatten the curve,” the local government of Cotabato City, has started implementing odd-even schemes for all vehicles plying the city streets.

Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi of Cotabato City has issued Wednesday Executive Order 343 that defines new guidelines after the city shifted from Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) to General Community Quarantine (GCQ) as the country continues to fight COVID-19.

Among its features was the re-imposition of the use of quarantine pass to all those coming out of their homes to buy food and medicine and the implementation of odd-even schemes to limit the number of vehicles on the streets while the city is under GCQ.

Guiani-Sayadi said some roads will be opened to declog the main highway where heavy traffic had been observed when the GCQ was implemented.

Under the odd-even scheme, vehicles with license plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 are allowed on the road on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while cars with license plates ending in 2, 4, 6, 8 and 0 are allowed on the streets on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Exemptions are given to government officials, frontliners, health workers and media persons.

“Sunday will be a no movement day,” Sayadi said, explaining all motorized vehicles are prohibited from the city streets.

She said all business establishments will be closed, except for pharmacy and drugs stores.

“Stay at home on Sundays,” she advised the public.