Cotabato City imposes temporary lockdown on meat products, live hogs

FERDINANDH B. CABRERA
Disinfectant are sprayed on vehicles wheels as part of preventive measures against ASF in North Cotabato. (file photo from North Cotabato gov't)

COTABATO CITY  – The Cotabato City government has imposed a total lockdown to prevent the entry of live and processed meat in the city following the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Davao Occidental and other areas in Mindanao.

In an executive order, Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi directed the City Veterinary Office and other city government agencies, including the police and the military to enforce the lockdown.

Transport of live hogs and processed meat products cannot be transported to the city unless couriers can provide necessary permits.

All seaports, airport and checkpoints will have agriculture and city veterinary personnel to conduct strict inspection.

“We have implemented the temporary lockdown to protect every one and other animals in the city,” Dr. Robert Malcontento, city veterinarian, said in an interview.

