Cotabato City lady village chair, 2 others injured in daylight ambush
COTABATO CITY – Unidentified gunmen shot and serious injured Tuesday noon a village chairperson her and her two companion, police said.
Lt. Colonel Portia Manalad, Cotabato City police director, told reporters the shooting occurred at about 12:30 p.m. while on board a vehicle in front of San Roque parish church in Baranagay Bagua-Mother.
She identified the injured local official as Bai Ella Biruar, chairperson of Barangay Bagua-Mother, and her two companions, Jasmin Samson and Princess Odin.
Police initial investigation showed that the victims, all on board a Toyota Fortuner, were heading for home from down town area
Quoting witnesses’ accounts, police investigators said two of the four men on board two motorbikes pulled separate pistols and opened fire on the official’s Toyota vehicle. The suspects quickly fled as neighbors rush the victims to a hospital.
Motive and identities of the perpetrators are yet to be determined by police as investigation continues.
