Cotabato City LGU to implement partly No Movement Saturday, whole day Sunday
Local News
•
08:30 AM Thu Sep 3, 2020
43
By:
PRESS RELEASE
COTABATO CITY - Cotabato City LGU announces new "no movement day" schedules.
NDBC NEWS TIMELINE
Sep 03
14:30
BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES
MSU celebrates 59th founding day; honors late Senator Alonto
Sep 03
14:15
BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES
BTA Parliament approves Special Committee Report on Marawi
Sep 03
10:15
NDBC BALITA
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Sept. 3, 2020)
Sep 03
09:30
Peace and Order
Soldier slain in clash with communist rebels in Sultan Kudarat
Sep 03
08:45
HEALTH
4 BARMM personnel afflicted with COVID-19
NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS
MSU celebrates 59th founding day; honors late Senator Alonto
MARAWI CITY --- The Mindanao State University (MSU) successfully celebrated its 59th foundation anniversary on Tuesday, September 01, 2020 by giving...
BTA Parliament approves Special Committee Report on Marawi
COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament approved on Thursday, August 27, 2020 the report of the Special Committee...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Sept. 3, 2020)
HEADLINES: 1. BARMM No.1 frontliner na si Health Minister Dipatuan at misis nito, positibo sa COVID-19. 2. CHR-12,...
Soldier slain in clash with communist rebels in Sultan Kudarat
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – An Army trooper was killed while undetermined number of communist rebels were either injured or killed in a clash...
4 BARMM personnel afflicted with COVID-19
COTABATO CITY --- After Bangsamoro Health Minister Saffrullah Dipatuan have admitted he and his wife were positive of COVID-19, three more employees...